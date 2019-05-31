France: Election results were a relative setback – BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas, point out that May 2019 was marked by two key political dates in France: the second year in office of Emmanuel Macron and the European elections and the results were a relative setback.
Key Quotes
“In line with recent polls, the list headed by Emmanuel Macron’s party placed second with 22.4% of the votes cast, but this is less than a percentage point behind the far-right Rassemblement National with 23.3% of the vote. The two lists will each have 23 seats in the European Parliament, once the UK leaves the EU.”
“To everyone’s surprise, the list Europe Ecologie, the green party, came in third with 13.5% of the vote. And, at 50.1%, the turnout was also unexpectedly relatively high for this kind of election.”
“The European elections sent a strong political message, but unlike the US mid-terms and what can be seen elsewhere in Europe, they will not have such a direct impact on the French political scene and the rest of the president’s mandate.”
“And the political calendar is extremely full through the end of the year: a series of key reforms will be presented, including unemployment insurance, pensions, local taxation, another round of decentralisation and a widespread mobilisation, at the national and local levels, in favour of employment, as well as the green and digital transitions. All of this must take shape in an Agenda 2025 in order for everybody to have a clear view of what’s in the cards.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.