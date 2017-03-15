Skip to main content
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.4% in February
By
FXStreet Team
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.4% in February
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (YoY) climbed from previous 0.8% to 1.3% in February
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (MoM) came in at -0.2%, below expectations (0.4%) in February
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
EUR/USD probing highs near 1.0640, USD tumbles
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Netherlands: Expect PVV led by Geert Wilders to perform well – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
24 minutes ago
EUR/GBP off lows but keeps red near 0.8700 mark ahead of UK jobs data
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
UK unemployment to hold at 4.8% for a fifth consecutive month – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Netherlands: Do not expect populist, anti-immigration and anti-EU PVV to become part of any government – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
France Inflation ex-tobacco (MoM): 0.1% (February) vs -0.2%
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (MoM) came in at 0.2%, above expectations (0.1%) in February
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Dutch Election: Focus on how the PVV of Geert Wilders will fare – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
USD/CAD deflates to lows near 1.3450, FOMC eyed
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Commodities: Worst return across asset classes led by oil – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
What to expect from FOMC? - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
When is UK Jobs and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Gold gains on political uncertainty, Fed in focus
FXStreet
|
07:14 GMT
WTI: A phase of bullish consolidation ahead of Fed
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
Turkey 3mth quarterly jobless average rose from previous 12.1% to 12.7% in December
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
UK: Labour market to show continued tightness in the unemployment rate - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
Strange bedfellows: Soft oil, higher yields and strong risk – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
