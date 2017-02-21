Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Fed
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) meets forecasts (1.6%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) meets forecasts (1.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:47 GMT
France Inflation ex-tobacco (MoM) down to -0.2% in January from previous 0.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:46 GMT
USD longs retreat further - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:41 GMT
ECB tapering is not simple – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:36 GMT
USD/CHF supported at 1.0050 post-Swiss data
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:31 GMT
Stronger JPY against the USD would not solve US trade deficit with Japan - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:30 GMT
France: Uncertainty surrounding the presidential election prevails - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:26 GMT
Asia: Inflows break USD correlations – BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:22 GMT
GBP gains limited? – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:19 GMT
Australia: GDP growth will pick up to around 3% later in 2017 - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:19 GMT
USD/JPY well bid for second straight session
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:19 GMT
EURSEK positioned for measured decline – BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:15 GMT
UK: PSNB data and BoE testimony in focus today – TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:11 GMT
UK: Article 50 marathon debate in House of Lords continues today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:07 GMT
Forex Today: USD rebounds in Asia, PMIs, BOE, Fedspeaks - Key
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:05 GMT
Eurozone: PMIs to give better idea of how much political uncertainty may be weighing on sentiment - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:04 GMT
Switzerland Trade Balance above expectations (3.03M) in January: Actual (4.73M)
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:02 GMT
EUR/USD offered below 1.0717 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:01 GMT
USD gains are expected to be a concern for US administration - BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:01 GMT
Eurozone: Focus on PMI figures today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 06:55 GMT
Load More content ...