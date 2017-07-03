Skip to main content
France Budget climbed from previous €-68.98B to €-5.4B in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
07:53 GMT
EUR/USD flirting with highs around 1.0600
FXStreet
|
07:40 GMT
EUR/GBP inching back closer to Monday’s multi-week tops
FXStreet
|
07:38 GMT
USD/CAD bounces off lows, looks to retake 1.3400
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
Iraq, Angola signal willingness to extend OPEC oil output cuts - BBG
FXStreet
|
07:23 GMT
Germany: New orders in hibernation - ING
FXStreet
|
07:21 GMT
USD/CHF bounces-off 5-DMA, clinches highs near 1.0120
FXStreet
|
07:10 GMT
S&P 500 futures: Expect a test of 2364 levels - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:07 GMT
Germany Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) fell from previous 8.1% to -0.8% in January
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Germany Factory Orders s.a. (MoM) below expectations (-2.7%) in January: Actual (-7.4%)
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Norway Manufacturing Output fell from previous 1.1% to 0.2% in January
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
USD/JPY confined in a narrow range just below 114.0 handle
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
GBP/USD weaker, drops to lows near 1.2220
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
NZ: IMF report warned on high household debt levels and “moderately” overvalued currency - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:56 GMT
US: Fundamentals vs political noise - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
RBA: Comfortably on the sidelines – TDS
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
Forex Today: AUD stronger post-RBA, EZ GDP, US trade eyed
FXStreet
|
06:36 GMT
Post Yellen’s rate hike support, expect a total of three hikes this year – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
March Fed rate hike back on the table - HSBC
FXStreet
|
05:58 GMT
ECB unlikely to change its forward guidance on rates or QE - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
05:51 GMT
Load More content ...