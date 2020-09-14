France and Germany call on EU to ease bank capital rules – Reuters

France and Germany have called on the European Union to ease some bank capital and bonus rules to support the economic recovery, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an internal document.

"In a paper to other EU states, finance ministry officials from France and Germany suggest "avenues" on how to "faithfully" implement the package while ensuring loans flow uninterruptedly, and that variety in size of banks in Europe is acknowledged," Reuters wrote.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this headline and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 1.1875.