France: 2020 budget offers more stimulus, less austerity – BNP Paribas

Hélène Baudchon, analyst at BNP Paribas, suggests that in the 2020 draft budget bill of France, the government is forecasting a deficit of 3.1% of GDP in 2019 and 2.2% in 2020 (after an observed deficit of 2.5% in 2018).
Key Quotes
“The improvement in the 2020 deficit is misleading for the same reason as the widening of the 2019 deficit. Unlike the 2019 figures, 2020 no longer shows any traces of the one-off fiscal cost of the transformation of the CICE tax credit into reduced employers’ contributions.”
“Excluding exceptional items, the fiscal deficit narrows by 0.1 point each year to 2.1% in 2020.”
“The new 2020 deficit target is nearly a point higher than the one proposed last year in the 2019 draft budget bill. The wider deficit can be attributed in equal proportions to the downward revision of growth forecasts and structural adjustment.”
“The 2020 budget focuses on stimulating growth, by boosting the purchasing power of low-income and middle class households, rather than on deficit reduction.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1100 after dismal German data
The EUR/USD pair remains at the lower end of its weekly range following falling German Consumer Confidence, mixed Business Climate. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment to close the week.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.
Gold: Bulls in control near 2-week tops, around $1510 region
Gold built on the previous session's bullish move back above the key $1500 psychological mark and continued gaining some follow-through traction through the mid-European session on Friday.
Bitcoin fires his last shot
The crypto market continues to hold its breath with its eyes fixed on the BTC/USD pair. The loss of critical support two days ago opened up a new scenario in which the chances of seeing $5,000 on the screens are considerable.