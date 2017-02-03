Skip to main content
France 10-y Bond Auction declined to 0.91% from previous 1.07%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
10:13 GMT
Eurozone flash CPI rises in Feb, bang on expectations
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
EUR/USD muted post-EMU CPI
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
Spain 10-y Obligaciones Auction down to 1.684% from previous 1.73%
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
Spain 5-y Bond Auction: 0.487% vs previous 0.532%
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Unemployment Rate meets expectations (9.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (2%) in February
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Producer Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.7%, above expectations (0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Producer Price Index (YoY) came in at 3.5%, above expectations (3.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) meets forecasts (0.9%) in February
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
09:42 GMT
GBP/JPY clings to gains above 140.00 mark after UK construction PMI
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
GBP/USD unchanged below 1.2300 post-PMI
FXStreet
|
09:35 GMT
UK construction PMI sees modest rise in Feb, beats estimates
FXStreet
|
09:34 GMT
United Kingdom PMI Construction above expectations (52.2) in February: Actual (52.5)
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
USD/CHF tracks DXY lower, ignores mixed Swiss data
FXStreet
|
09:21 GMT
Spain: 4Q GDP growth confirmed at 3.0% - ING
FXStreet
|
09:18 GMT
EUR: More nervousness ahead of ECB policy meeting – MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:16 GMT
USD/CAD well-bid near six week tops, Canadian GDP in focus
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
Italy Unemployment came in at 11.9% below forecasts (12%) in January
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
