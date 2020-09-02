Fox News poll finds Biden ahead of Trump in three battleground states

The Fox News polls of the battleground states has found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump in three key battleground states Trump carried in 2016: Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday. Biden’s widest lead is in Arizona, where he is ahead of Trump by 9 points, according to the poll. Biden has 49 percent of support among likely voters, compared with Trump’s 40 percent,

FOX News wrote.

Market implications

The polls were conducted Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. as the clock counts down to the elections.

With full markets returning to work, there is a focus on the race and uncertainty has, in the past, been a weight for Wall Street.