Four possible causes of a decline in the appeal of the US dollar – Natixis

The US dollar is the dominant international reserve currency, which gives the United States the privilege of issuing a reserve currency. But could the appeal of the dollar decline sharply, which would create a serious problem in financing the US? Such a decline in the appeal of the dollar could have several causes, economists at Natixis report.
The risk of a loss of the fiscal and external solvency of the US
“The US is characterised by twin deficits: fiscal deficit and external deficit. Investors may therefore be concerned about a parallel trend of loss of fiscal solvency and loss of external solvency. This concern appeared already from 2002 to 2008 and caused a sharp decline in the dollar’s exchange rate.”
A structural deterioration in the situation of the US economy
“In particular in the US, there has been a decline in productivity gains and in the participation rate, which we calculate in the same way in the US and the eurozone, and which may result from low skills, leading to the prospect of a marked decline in potential growth. Moreover, a policy of reducing dominant positions in the US would have the effect of pushing down share prices and reducing the attractiveness of the US for equity investors.”
The decline in the diplomatic and military role of the US
“Especially after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the US’ refusal now to intervene in other countries' organisation and political choices as long as they are not a threat to the US.”
The greater credibility of the euro
“The development of more cooperative policies between eurozone countries may result in Europeans’ savings financing investments in the eurozone instead of being lent to the rest of the world, particularly to the US.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, retracing from monthly highs of 1.1670. The US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a damp mood and rallying Treasury yields. ECB officials continue to please the doves. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800 amid the worsening mood. Renewed fears over China Evergrande default lift the US dollar's haven demand. Softer UK inflation shakes off Nov BOE rate hike bets. Looming Brexit woes and rising Treasury yields weigh on the pair.
Will XAU/USD find acceptance above channel hurdle at $1791?
Gold price is clinging onto the recent recovery gains amid weaker USD. XAU/USD bulls remain wary as US Treasury yields keep rallying amid hawkish Fed. Gold price looks to retest rising channel hurdle on the 4H chart, focus on yields.
Pimco plans to gradually invest more in crypto after Bitcoin smashes all-time high
Following Bitcoin reaching its all-time high above $67,000 on October 20, fixed income manager Pimco is planning to increase its exposure to digital assets. A representative of the firm said that the company has plans to gradually increase its exposure to the new asset class.
Netflix Stock News and Forecast: Three reasons to sell (NFLX) after earnings
Netflix (NFLX) has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.