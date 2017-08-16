Forsa Poll: Support for Merkel's Conservatives drops to 39%By Dhwani Mehta
Results of the latest Forsa poll, conducted for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL on German election, showed that the support for Germany’s Chancellor Merkel’s CDU/CSU party dropped a point to 39% from 40% seen over the last few weeks.
The Germans will head for polls on September 24th.
Key Details:
CDU/CSU 39%
SPD 23%
Greens 8%
FDP 8%
Linke 9%
AfD 8%
Others 5%
