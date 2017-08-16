Forsa Poll: Support for Merkel's Conservatives drops to 39%

Results of the latest Forsa poll, conducted for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL on German election, showed that the support for Germany’s Chancellor Merkel’s CDU/CSU party dropped a point to 39% from 40% seen over the last few weeks.

The Germans will head for polls on September 24th.

Key Details:

CDU/CSU 39%

SPD 23%

Greens 8%

FDP 8%

Linke 9%

AfD 8%

Others 5%