Former UK FinMin Javid: Won't support Internal Market Bill

Former British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that he won't be able to support the Internal Market Bill.

"Breaking international law is a step that should never be taken lightly," Javid added.

Meanwhile, Trade Secretary Liz Truss argued that the EU is trying to effectively impose their state aid regime on Britan and noted that there is a huge appetite to do business with "global Britain."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair retreated slightly from daily highs and was last seen gaining 0.65% on the day at 1.2877.