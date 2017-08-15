Formal investigations of China’s trade policies on intellectual property underway - UOB

Formal investigations of China’s trade policies on intellectual property underway - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group noted that US President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum on Monday to authorise an investigation into China’s alleged theft of intellectual property.
Key Quotes:
"U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will have a year to look into whether to launch a formal investigation of China’s trade policies on intellectual property.
Lighthizer said that China intellectual property probe will be one of USTR’s highest priorities.
The long period of consultation during the investigation period and Trump’s planned visit to China in November will provide a platform for both sides to negotiate outstanding issues."
