Forex Today: Yuan stabilizes, Aussie firmer on RBA’s status-quo; a quiet session ahead

A major turnaround in the risk sentiment amid a recovery in the Chinese Yuan, saw a brief rebound in the risk assets across the board. USD/JPY witnessed a sudden spurt of buying and regained 107 handle, but lacked follow-through amid ongoing US-China trade war.

The Antipodeans also bounced amid risk reset and upbeat macro news while a status-quo maintained by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) further helped keep the recovery gains intact around the Aussie. The AUD/USD pair stayed below the 0.68 handle. The Kiwi, on the other hand, trimmed upbeat jobs-data led gains to trade near 0.6530 levels amid New Zealand’s falling inflation expectations. The Chinese Yuan retreated from record low amid PBOC intervention that lent some support to the Asian equities.

Among the commodities, gold reversed sharply from YTD tops of 1475 levels while both crude benchmarks bounced in tandem with Treasury yields and US equity futures, as the risk sentiment improved ahead of the European open.

Main Topics in Asia

US-China Trade Updates

US Treasury designates China as a currency manipulator, USD/JPY declines

USD/CNH: Yuan hits fresh record low in offshore markets

US should take responsibility for China stopping US agricultural imports - Xinhua

China Foreign Ministry Official: China will be forced to take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missile in Asia

China to sell Yuan bills in Hong Kong on Aug. 14, CNH recovers

One-month HIBOR jumps 50 basis points

Other Key Headlines

North Korea: US and South Korean joint military drills violate agreement

New Zealand unemployment data beats expectations, NZD rallies 0.7%

Japan Defence Min: North Korean projectiles are a grave threat

Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion

Australia’s June month trade balance beat the forecast, Aussie up

WTI bounces off 8-month old support-line despite trade pessimism, geopolitical tension

Bank Indonesia to intervene in FX, buy bonds 'massively' to support Rupiah

RBNZ Survey: New Zealand inflation expectations fall in Q3, Kiwi loses 15-pips

Key Focus Ahead

A data-light European calendar kicks-off with the German Factory Orders data due at 0600 GMT, with nothing of note to be reported from the UK docket. Therefore, Brexit/ UK political headlines will continue to grab attention amidst trade-related news-driven risk sentiment.

In the NA session, the US JOLTS Job Openings and NZ GDT Price Index will be published at 1400 GMT. Meanwhile, the speech by the FOMC member Bullard is due at 1600 GMT and American Petroleum Institute (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock report will drop in at 2030 GMT.

