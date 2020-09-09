Forex Today: Vaccine trial halt exacerbates risk off mood, Brexit, BOC, and US fiscal talks eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 9:
The market mood remains damp amid the sell-off in tech stocks, Brexit issues, the US fiscal impasse, and AstraZeneca's halt of its coronavirus vaccine trial. The dollar and yen are gaining ground while stocks and oil are on the back foot.
Vaccine worries: AstraZeneca paused its Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial after one person participating in the experiment fell ill with inflammation in the spinal cord. The immunization project is considered one of the most advanced among eight that are in the final testing phase. The news exacerbated the falls in stocks and kept the safe-haven dollar and yen bid. Pharma firms involved in developing vaccines pledged not to seek emergency approval before vaccines proved to be safe.
Tech sell-off: Elon Musk's Tesla stood out in the ongoing reversal in technology stocks, with NASDAQ flirting with correction territory.
Gold has been stabilizing around $1,930, shaking off its correlation with equity markets.
US fiscal stimulus: Congressional leaders are reportedly hardening their stances, with Republicans suggesting a modest $500-700 million bill – lower than beforehand. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the idea is "an insult to Americans' intelligence." The stalemate is adding pressure on markets.
Brexit: A government minister has admitted that new Brexit legislation would break international law, causing worries on both sides of the Channel. France said that a deal remains unattainable if Britain opposes a level playing field.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, also due to rising UK coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering slapping a night-time curfew on several cities.
The Bank of Canada is set to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% while reiterating its commitment to keeping policy accommodative. The BOC is unlikely to change its guidance regarding asset purchases.
See Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: Inflation worries and the zero bound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged and may comment on the exchange rate and the Federal Reserve's dovish shift. Remarks on the current economic situation – which has become more uncertain as cases continue rising – are also of high interest.
Oil prices remain on the back foot, with WTI changing hands at below $37. The general risk-off mood and less buying from China are weighing on the black gold.
Cryptocurrencies continue struggling with Bitcoin trading near $10,000, Ethereum under $350, and XRP under $0.24.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.