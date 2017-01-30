Forex Today: USD sold-off in Asia, German CPI in focus

Safe-havens such as the Japanese yen made a solid comeback in Asia this Monday, reversing entire Friday’s slight, as the bulls cheered risk-off marker environment fuelled by Trump’s travel ban and weak US Q4 GDP data. The US dollar witnessed a sharp sell-off against its main competitors, as the Asian traders reacted negatively to the aforementioned news out of the US.

The immediate focus now remains on the RBA assistant Governor Debelle’s speech, followed a slew of second-liner Eurozone data, including the consumer confidence, and the German prelim CPI, while the UK docket remains data-empty. From the US calendar, we have the core PCE price index, personal spending and pending home sales data up on the sleeves later today.

Main topics in Asia

Reports of an attack at a mosque in Quebec, Canada

Livesquawk reports latest news breaking on the wiring, citing 3 gunmen having attacked a mosque in Quebec, Canada.

Gold looks to regain $ 1200 on Trump-led USD sell-off

Gold halted is recent losing streak and staged a solid comeback on Monday, as the bulls benefit from widespread risk-aversion induced by Trump’s protectionist policies.

Asian stocks drop amid holiday-thinned markets

The stocks on the Asian bourses were a sea of red, as sentiment soured after the Asian traders reacted negatively to Trump’s immigration curbs instituted on Friday

Key focus for the day ahead

BOJ to upgrade its 3-year economic growth outlook - Nikkei

The Nikkei, Japanese daily, offers a preview on the BOJ policy meeting, noting that the bank is s poised to upgrade its three-year economic growth outlook.

The week ahead for Australia - Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Westpac offered an outlook for Australia's calendar this week.

EUR/USD: Bulls building on the bullish opening gap

Heading into a new week, focus remain on the FOMC meeting and Trumponomics for fresh incentives on the USD price-action. In the meantime, the major will get influenced by the German prelim CPI and US core PCE price index data due later on Monday.

BOE QIR Preview – Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank publish a brief preview on the BOE Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) due to be released this Thursday, in accompaniment of the BOE’s interest rate decision and policy minutes.