Forex Today: USD drops further in Asia, PMIs to dominate ahead of Draghi, Yellen

Forex today in Asia saw a few releases of the second-liner data from the OZ economies, which had limited impact on the Antipodeans, as the markets continued to be driven by renewed USD selling across the board. Meanwhile, mixed Asian equities combined with weaker oil prices added to the Yen rebound, keeping the USD/JPY pair on the offers below 113 handle. The EUR/USD pair consolidated the recovery to 1.1780 levels, up +0.17%, while Cable remained well bid near 1.3270 levels.

Main topics in Asia

Key Focus ahead

On Wednesday, a flurry of services PMI reports from the Euro area economies will be reported ahead of the Eurozone retail sales, while the UK services PMI data will emerge the main risk event for the EUR, GBP traders ahead of the US ADP jobs and ISM non-manufacturing PMI reports slated for release in the NA session.

Apart from data, speeches from the major central bankers’ will be closely eyed, with ECB’s Draghi’s speech at the inauguration of the ECB Visitor Centre in Frankfurt due at 16.15 GMT. “At 18:30 GMT, BoE Dep Gov Sam Woods gives a Speech at Mansion House, London. At 19:15 GMT, Fed Chair Yellen is scheduled to speak at the Fed Reserve Bank of St. Louis,” Ivan Delgado, Chief Editor, FXStreet noted.

EUR/USD on its way to 1.1800, key data & central bankers’ speeches eyed

The EUR/USD pair stalled its rebound from seven-week troughs in Asia, as the bulls take breather ahead of an eventful economic calendar today, with the key focus on the US jobs and central bankers’ speeches.

GBP/USD - Yield differential at critical levels ahead of Services PMI numbers

The offered tone around the US dollar strengthened in Asia on Fed leadership talk, pushing the GBP/USD pair to a high of 1.3274.

Preview of key US data coming up - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura offered a preview of today's key data from the US session.

Daily Forex Outlook: What you need to know for Wednesday

Heading into Wed, all key events are scheduled for late in the US session. At 16:15 GMT, ECB’s Draghi speaks at the inauguration of the ECB Visitor Centre in Frankfurt.

Australia’s retail sales to show the first negative outcome since March - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ offer a sneak peek of what to expect from Thursday’s Australian retail sales report due at 0030 GMT.