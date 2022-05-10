What you need to take care of on Wednesday, May 11:
Financial markets suffered once again from inflation and growth-related concerns. The American dollar shed some ground throughout the first half of the day but recovered its poise after Wall Street’s open amid a souring market mood. The catalyst for the latest round of risk aversion came from US Federal Reserve Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who said that a 75 bps rate hike is not out of the table “forever,” although adding that the current pace of hikes seems “about right.”
The EUR/USD pair is down within range, trading at around 1.0530 and weighed by the continued tensions between the continent and Russia. Another factor affecting the shared currency negatively was the German ZEW survey, which anticipated a further deterioration in the economic situation.
GBP/USD trades a handful of pips above the 1.2300 threshold. Demand for the British Pound was undermined by headlines, later denied, suggesting the UK would announce its intention to break the Northern Ireland treaty.
Commodity-linked currencies edged lower, following the lead of Wall Street, but were also affected by falling gold and oil prices. The bright metal settled just below $1,840 a troy ounce, while WTI fell below $100 a barrel.
The greenback kept advancing against the Swiss Franc but held unchanged against the Japanese yen.
US Treasury yields edged sharply lower, with that on the 10-year Treasury note settling at 2.95%.
Germany and the US will publish their latest inflation figures on Wednesday. German CPI is expected to be confirmed at 7.4% YoY, while the US reading is foreseen at 8.1%. An in-line or lower than anticipated reading may boost optimism, to the benefit of equities and to the detriment of the greenback.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum XRP: Why the bloodbath can lead to a new bull rally
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0550 as US stocks turn south
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated below 1.0550 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes started to erase the opening gains, allowing the greenback to find demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold on its way to challenging the $1,800 threshold
Gold started the day positively, advancing to an intraday high of $1,865.43 as demand for the greenback remained subdued. The latter returned with Wall Street’s open, as US indexes quickly trimmed early gains, while XAU/USD fell to $1,841.38, its lowest since early February.
XRP price stands out as the most bullish looking crypto
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
UPST loses more than half its value on dismal earnings report
Upstart Holdings share price has collapsed on after-hours and pre-market trading after the credit-lending company released dismal earnings figures after the Monday close.