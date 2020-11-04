Forex Today: US elections to be defined by ballots or the Supreme Court?

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 5:
Volatility was the name of the game this Wednesday, as the US struggles to define who the next president will be. So far an according to AP, Joe Biden has secured 248 electors, while US President Donald Trump has 214. A majority of 270 is needed to claim a victory.
However, Trump is legally disputing three states: Wisconsin, as he asked for a recount there, Michigan to halt the counting of ballots, and finally Pennsylvania, where ballots counting could take beyond Friday.
The election was far closer than polls suggested, with Biden still a narrow favorite, although there was no blue wave. Equities soared after the initial sell-off, with Wall Street ending the day with solid gains. It could well turn into a bullish trap so caution is recommended.
Major pairs closed the day little changed from Tuesday’s closes, despite some wild intraday volatility. EUR/USD trades around 1.1720, while GBP/USD is below 1.3000 amid discouraging Brexit-related headlines. EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned that “very serious divergences remain” in Brexit trade talks, although the UK and the EU will likely extend talks into next week. The news has negatively affected the pound.
The Japanese yen advanced within range against the greenback, backed by weaker government debt yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.76%, a fresh weekly low, indicating some caution, despite equities’ rally.
Gold surged to 1,916 but closed the day unchanged at around $1,900.00 a troy ounce. WTI posted a modest advance and finished just below $39.00 a barrel.
Bitcoin hits new 34-month high above $14,200 amid US elections roller coaster
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute above 1.17 waiting for definitions
The US presidential race is not over. Joe Biden has a modest advantage, but several state are still being dispute, with Trump taking legal actions on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Equities won the day.
AUD/USD nears 0.7200 on Wall Street’s rally
The Australian dollar was among the best performers in US election’ day, backed by the substantial rally in Wall Street. AUD/USD trading near a fresh weekly high of 0.7221.
XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections
Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states.
2020 Elections: Markets are cheering, but what exactly? Some answers and what's next
A winner has yet to be declared in the 2020 Presidential Elections, which have turned into a nail-biter. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the results, the reaction in financial markets, and discuss what is next.
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 1.65% on the day at $38.75.