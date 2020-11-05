Forex Today:US election still undefined, dollar keeps plummeting

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 6:

Ballots´counting in the US continues, and there’s no winner to the US presidency yet. US President Trump has suffered some setbacks as two of his lawsuits have been dismissed, one in Georgia and the other in Michigan, but he continues claiming fraud in some states and recurring to legal actions. Tensions mount, and speculative interest kept dumping the greenback and buying high-yielding assets.

Wall Street edged firmly higher with the three major indexes adding roughly 2% each. The Nasdaq was the best performer, closing 2.59% higher. US Treasury yields posted a modest intraday advance.

The dollar came under further pressure with the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The central bank left rates unchanged defended QE and asked for fiscal support. Powell didn’t provide fresh clues on monetary policy.

The Bank of England boosted its quantitative easing program by £150bn to a total of £895 billion while keeping rates at a record low of 0.1%. Speculative interest considered the possibility of negative rates and a smaller expansion of the APP, with the UK currency rallying then on relief.

The EUR/USD pair settled at 1.1830, while GBPUSD jumped to 1.3148 a fresh weekly high, ending the day nearby. Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers with AUD/USD nearing the 0.7300 figure.

Gold prices soared reaching levels last seen in September. The metal finished the day at $1,950 a troy ounce.