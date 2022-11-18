Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 18:
The US Dollar (USD) took advantage of the risk-averse market atmosphere on Thursday and the US Dollar Index ended up closing the day modestly higher. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower and the market mood improving early Friday, the USD is having a difficult time preserving its strength. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to deliver a speech at 0830 GMT. Later in the day, October Existing Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. Ahead of the weekend, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bankers.
On Thursday, the data from the US revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits declined by 4.2% and 2.4% in October, respectively, reminding investors of the negative impact of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) tightening on the housing market.
Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that the monetary policy was not yet sufficiently restrictive to reduce inflation. Commenting on the rate outlook, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari noted that it was unclear how high the Fed will need to raise the policy rate to bring inflation down by restraining demand through higher borrowing costs. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield gained more than 2% on Thursday, it lost its traction and was last seen holding steady at around 3.75%.
EURUSD fell toward 1.0300 on Thursday but erased the majority of its daily losses before closing the day above 1.0350. The pair trades in a narrow range at around 1.0370 early Friday as investors await the next catalyst.
GBPUSD fell sharply during the European trading hours on Thursday and touched a daily low of 1.1764 before staging a decisive recovery later in the day. The pair currently trades slightly below 1.1900, posting modest daily gains. While presenting the Autumn Budget to parliament, British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £55 billion in tax rises and spending cuts to fill a massive funding gap. "Today’s statement delivers a consolidation of £55 billion and means inflation and interest rates end up significantly lower," Hunt explained. In the meantime, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that Retail Sales rose by 0.6% in October.
The data from Japan showed on Friday that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 3.7% in October from 3% in September. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation of 2.7%. Commenting on the inflation report, "it is true that the CPI data shows significant price increases," Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda acknowledged. Regarding the policy outlook, however, Kuroda reiterated that they would maintain the easy monetary policy to support the economy. USDJPY edged lower during the Asian trading hours and was last seen trading in negative territory below 140.00.
Pressured by rising US T-bond yields, Gold price fell nearly 1% on Thursday and registered losses for the second straight day. With US yields holding steady early Friday, XAUUSD managed to turn positive on the day above $1,760.
Bitcoin continues to move up and down in a narrow channel above $16,000 for the third straight day on Friday. Ethereum lost more than 1% on Thursday but rebounded above $1,200 early Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds steady above 1.0350 ahead of Lagarde
EURUSD is defending early gains above 1.0350 heading into the European session. The pair finds support from a broad-based US Dollar pullback alongside the Treasury yields, as investors assess the hawkish Fedspeak amid China's reopening optimism. Lagarde awaited.
GBPUSD clings to gains near 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBPUSD buyers keep the reins around 1.1900 while bracing for the second weekly gain as traders reassess positives from the UK’s fiscal plan during early Friday’s sluggish trading. Meanwhile, the data from the UK revealed that Retail Sales rose by 0.6% in October.
Gold set to test $1,750, focus on United States data
Gold price is trading modestly flat so far this Friday, as bears take a breather following two straight days of the corrective decline from a three-month top at $1,787. Gold price is set to end the week in the red.
This is why Ethereum traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
We are seeing a pullback in commodities, currencies and equity markets
We are seeing a pullback in commodities, currencies and equity markets that does not arise from any particular economic event or data. This could be rising risk aversion but we can’t put a finger on a driving factor.