Forex Today: US dollar reigns due to decoupling between EU/US recovery

Here is what you need to know Monday, Friday 26:
- Markets were higher on Wall Street due to stronger Gross Domestic Product revisions and strengthening bond yields after a weak 7-year Treasury auction. The weakness suggests demand in the long-end is still somewhat fragile. However, concerns about weaker demand amid renewed lockdowns are likely to continue to weigh on risk sentiment.
- That being said, there was good news from the White House. US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged 200 million COVID-19 vaccinations within the first 100 days in office. The administration achieved its initial goal of 100 million shots on Friday, which was the 59th day of Biden's term, according to CNBC. Spirits are high amongst US investors in anticipation of a faster economic recovery in the nation.
- US Initial jobless claims fell nearly 100,000 to 684,000, well below expected numbers. However, they remain high relative to normal. Continuing claims now stand at 3.8 million having fallen quite sharply in the latest weekly data. US GDP figures for Q4 2020 were revised up to 4.3%, from 4.1%.
- The greenback rallied to four-month highs as the euro dropped. Investors focussed on rising coronavirus cases in Europe and on signs that the US economy was rebounding from the pandemic faster than anticipated. The dollar index hit its highest since November overnight, at 92.697, breaking its 200-day moving average. DXY rose 0.298%, with the euro EURUSD down 0.4% to $1.1765.
- Oil prices sank after surging on Wednesday when a container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal. The ship may block the vital shipping lane for weeks. WTI spot was ending on Wall Street down 4% having fallen from a high of $60.84 to a low of $57.46.
- Q1 2021 is shaping up to be Bitcoin’s best quarter in eight years with gains of roughly 80%. However, BTC/USD sank on Thursday in a continuation of the downside slide since mid-March all-time highs of $61,781. On Thursday it printed a low of $50,360.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout
Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?