Forex today: US dollar picks up the bid, Kiwi suffers as worst performer in G10-FX

- Positive vibes in the U.S. session help lift the Dollar and US stocks higher.
- All eyes look to next week's trade talks between the US and China.
Forex today was trading in a more risk-positive environment following reports confirming that U.S. negotiators were headed to meet their Chinese counterparts next Monday. There was also news of the announcement that a White House and Congressional deal on the federal budget and debt ceiling had been secured.
Consequently, US stocks ended higher, supported by positive corporate earnings. The Dow ended up 177 points at 27,349, while the S&P 500 index added 20 points to 3,005 and the Nasdaq Composite Index put on 47 points to close at 8,251.
With a flight to stocks, the U.S. 2-year treasury yields climbed from 1.82% to 1.84%, while 10-years moved 3 basis points higher from 2.04% to 2.07%. Consequently, the U.S. Dollar index continued to inch higher and was up 0.5% on the day, outperforming all the majors as trade and debt ceiling risks receded.
"US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior U.S. officials plan to travel to China next Monday for the first high-level, face-to-face trade since talks broke down in May. US President Trump announced a bipartisan deal to suspend the debt ceiling and boost spending levels for two years, averting the risk of a payment default,"
analysts at Westpac confirmed.
Prior to the U.S. session, the focus was on UK markets and the British Pound following Boris Johnson's selection by the Conservatives to become the new leader, thus stepping into No10 Downing Street as PM on Thursday. However, the prospects of a hard-Brexit continued to weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD: Offered on Boris Johnson's appointment to UK PM and hard Brexit hysteria
Currency action
GBP/USD traded between a range of 1.2481 and 1.2417, morphed into a tighter range as the day progressed around current levels of between 1.2430/39. The euro was under pressure from 1.1195 to 1.1146 which as a two month low for EUR/USD as investors switch concerns over to US/EU trade relations. USD/JPY climbed from 108.00 to 108.29 as investors pilled back into risk assets and the Aussie dropped from 0.7035 to 0.6996 on Dollar strength. However, following yesterday's QE noise surrounding the RBNZ, the Kiwi was the worst performer in the G10 space and it fell from 0.6740 to 0.6703.
Key notes from Wall Street:
Wall Street turns around on Tuesday on positives all around
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits lowest since May 31, eyes 1.11
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1144, the lowest level since May 31, and could slide further toward 1.11 during the day ahead. The bearish bias is due to an inverted flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Bulls in control seeking a break of 108.40 today
USD/JPY is virtually flat in the Toko opening hour following a positive session overnight, extending a series of bullish daily candlesticks on the charts. USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.23.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.