Forex Today: US Dollar on the back foot following CPI-inspired selloff

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 13:
The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand early Thursday after having suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on soft inflation figures on Wednesday. Eurostat will release Industrial Production data for February and the US economic docket will feature the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Producer Price Index figures for March.
The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US declined to 5% in March from 6% in February, compared to the market expectation of 5.2%. With the initial reaction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell sharply and the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below 102.00. The DXY stays below 101.50 early Thursday and the 10-year US T-bond yield seems to have stabilized at around 3.4%. Following Wednesday's choppy action in Wall Street, US stock index futures trade modestly higher in the European session.
The data from China showed on Thursday that the trade surplus narrowed to $89.19 billion in March from $116.8 billion in February. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a surplus of $39.2 billion.
EUR/USD registered impressive gains on Wednesday and continued to stretch higher early Thursday. The pair was last seen trading at its highest level since early February, a few pips above 1.1000.
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.2500. The pair stays within a touching distance of the multi-month top it set at 1.2527 on April 4.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported early Thursday that the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.5% in March with an Employment Change of +53K. Supported by the upbeat jobs report and trade figures from China, AUD/USD gathered bullish momentum and was last seen rising more than 0.5% on the day at around 0.6730.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) left its policy rate unchanged at 4.5% following its April meeting as expected. In the policy statement, the BoC reiterated that the Governing Council will continue to assess whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive, adding that they remain prepared to raise rates if needed. USD/CAD closed the third straight day in negative territory and continued to push lower on Thursday. The pair was last seen trading at its lowest level in over a month at around 1.3400.
Gold price surged higher with the immediate reaction to US inflation data on Wednesday but erased a large portion of its daily gains amid recovering US yields. XAU/USD seems to have regained its traction early Thursday and it was last seen trading in positive territory above $2,020.
Bitcoin registered small losses on Wednesday before stabilizing near $30,000 on Thursday. Ethereum gained more than 1% on Wednesday and edged slightly higher early Thursday. At the time of press, ETH/USD was up marginally on the day at $1,930.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.