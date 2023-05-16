Forex Today: US Dollar finds a foothold, eyes on Fedspeak and US Retail Sales data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 16:
The positive shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand on Monday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a two-day winning streak. Early Tuesday, the DXY holds its ground as markets await April Retail Sales data from the US. In the European session, Eurostat will release the Gross Domestic Product growth data for the first quarter and ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for the Euro area and Germany will also be looked upon for fresh impetus. Market participants will continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%. Following the 0.6% decline recorded in March, Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise 0.7% in April. US President Joe Biden will meet with Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and three other top congressional leaders at 1900 GMT for the next round of debt limit negotiations.
US April Retail Sales forecast: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve.
Early Tuesday, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 3.9% in the three months to March. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 3.8%. In the same period, wage inflation, as measured by Average Earnings Including Bonus, held steady at 5.8% but surpassed analysts' estimate of 5.1% by a wide margin. Pound Sterling came under heavy selling pressure after the mixed jobs report and GBP/USD dropped below 1.2500.
EUR/USD registered small gains on Monday but closed below 1.0900. The pair stays relatively quiet early Tuesday. Citing Eurosystem sources, MNI reported on Monday that the European Central Bank (ECB) was most likely to raise key rates once or twice more in this tightening cycle.
Supported by rising US Treasury bond yields, USD/JPY climbed to its highest level in over 10 days above 136.00 on Monday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase early Tuesday and was last seen trading a few pips below 136.00.
USD/CAD fell sharply on Monday and closed below 1.3500 as rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar gather strength. Later in the day, Statistics Canada will publish the Consumer Price Index data for April, which is forecast to rise 4.1%, compared to 4.3% in March.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia revealed that the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index worsened to -7.9% in May from 9.4% in March. AUD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Tuesday and trades in negative territory below 0.6700 after having failed to stabilize above that level on Monday.
Following a quiet Asian session, Gold price turned south in the European morning and dropped toward $2,000.
Bitcoin rose toward $28,000 on Monday but lost its bullish momentum before testing that level. BTC/USD stays on the back foot early Tuesday and trades in negative territory near $27,000. Ethereum posted small gains on Monday. In the European morning, ETH/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above $1,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.