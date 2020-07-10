Forex Today: US coronavirus deaths drive dollar higher, politics, Canadian jobs, COVID-19 stats eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 10:
Risk-off: Stocks have been falling and the dollar recovering amid worrying US coronavirus figures and also concerns about the policies of Joe Biden, who is challenging President Donald Trump. Additional COVID-19 updates, Canada's jobs report, and US producer prices are eyed.
The US reported a total of 867 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, with Texas, Florida, and California hitting single day peaks. Cases remain near 60,000 with reports emerging that testing is under stress. New York, where the disease is under control, bans large events at least until October. Hospitals in Arizona, Texas, and Florida are under stress.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden delivered a speech about the economy and said that "the era of shareholder capitalism must end" and that "Wall Street bankers and CEOs didn't build America" – comments that sent shivers down investors' spines. He's leaning toward the left-wing of his party may trigger more volatility ahead of the elections.
More:
- 2020 US Elections: China is rooting for Trump, five reasons and market implications
- The foreign policy and market impact of a Biden administration: China, Iran and the West
US producer prices for June are set to edge up yet remain negative year on year. The report serves as a warm-up toward next week's consumer figures.
Gold has behaved like a risk asset and retreated from the peak, yet it is still hovering around $1,800.
EUR/USD is capped under 1.13 amid dollar strength. EU leaders have yet to agree on the fiscal plan. In the meantime, Ireland's finance minister Paschal Donohoe was elected Eurogroup president.
GBP/USD is hovering under 1.26, off the highs. The UK continues to gradually reopen the economy. The new £30 billion fiscal stimulus plan and deadlocked Brexit talks are in play.
USD/CAD is trading around 1.36, pushing higher by falling oil prices and the risk-off mood. Canada's jobs report is set to show another month of recovery, with around 700,000 jobs gained and a drop in the unemployment rate.
See Canada Jobs Preview: June is looking better and better
AUD/USD is trading closer to 0.6930 amid the risk-off mood, Melbourne's lockdown, and worsening Sino-Australian relations. Inbound flights to Australia are set to be halved.
USD/JPY is hovering around 107, with the yen benefiting from safe-haven flows. COVID-19 cases in Tokyo continue rising, hitting 243 on Friday.
Coronavirus: The World Health Organization confirmed that coronavirus can spread through the air. The global number of COVID-19 infections topped 12 million and mortalities surpassed 540,000.
Cryptocurrencies have pared their gains, with Bitcoin trading below $9,200. Altcoins continue experiencing high volatility.
More Look East for market direction
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit. US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800
Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar.
Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better
Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.
WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise
Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.