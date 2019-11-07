Forex Today: US-China trade deal limbo spooks Asia; BOE ‘Super Thursday’ in focus

A lack of certainty on the long-awaited US-China preliminary trade deal, amid signs of a delay in sealing the deal, dampened the investor sentiment across Asia this Thursday. The US dollar regained the bids across the board amid a resurgence of flight to safety while the commodities wilted on trade doubts-led risk-aversion. The ultimate safe-haven gold treaded water above 1490 levels, with the immediate upside by 50-DMA.

Amongst the G10 currencies, the Japanese yen topped while the Kiwi emerged as the main laggard in the Asian trades. USD/JPY took a U-turn from 109.00 and fell sharply to near 108.65 levels, as risk-off crept back while the Aussie ignored a big beat on the Australian Trade Surplus and hit six-day lows of 0.6862. The Kiwi shed -0.30% to trade below the 0.6350 barrier. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar was the strongest amongst the commodity-currencies, as stabilizing oil prices lent some support, with USD/CAD up 0.10% just under the 1.32 handle.

Heading into the European opening bells, both the European currencies, the EUR/USD and Cable are on the back foot, with the Fiber holding above 1.1050 while the latter reached weekly lows sub-1.2850 amid renewed UK political jitters and ahead of the key Bank of England’s (BOE) “Super Thursday”.

Main Topics in Asia

US-China trade updates

Chinese trade source: December 15 tariffs will not be imposed by the US – Fox Business

US Official: US-China trade deal signing - London a possible venue

US Pres. Trump to deliver a speech on "trade and economic policy" next Tuesday - CNBC

US collected a record $7bn in tariffs in September - WSJ

Other key headlines

Japan’s Manufacturers Index seen at -9 in Nov vs. -5 previous – Reuters Tankan

Tom Watson announces a shock resignation as MP and Labour Deputy Leader – The Telegraph

Australia's Trade Surplus expands to AUD 7180m in Sept, a positive surprise

Market pricing 68% chance of an RBI rate cut on Dec 5

Trade war results in higher prices for consumers, substantial export losses - UNCTAD study

Key Focus Ahead

In absence of first-tier macroeconomic releases from the EUR calendar this Thursday, the BOE monetary policy decision accompanied by its minutes and Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) will hog the limelight at 1200 GMT ahead of the BOE Governor Carney’s presser scheduled at 1230 GMT. The UK central bank is unanimously expected to remain on-hold in its pre-election meeting. However, markets expected the central bank to lower its growth and inflation forecasts amid uncertainty over the Brexit outcome.

The NA session also remains data-light, with the only US Jobless Claims release (at 1330 GMT) of note among other minority reports. Also, the speech by the Fed official Kaplan, scheduled at 1805 GMT, will be closely eyed for fresh dollar trades. Although the USD price-action and the risk trends will continue to be driven by the US-China trade developments.

