Forex Today: Unmotivated investors buy dollars

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 17:
It was a dull trading day, with major pair choppy within familiar levels. The greenback finished the day up against most major rivals, amid a dismal market mood. There was no particular catalyst for this last, but fading hopes about a soon-to-come economic recovery.
The ECB had a monetary policy meeting, but as it happened with other central banks, it keeps rates on hold as well as its stimulus program. The deposit facility rate was maintained at -0.50%, and the PEPP size at €1.35 trillion and until June 2021. There was no change to TLTRO, and policymakers repeated that they stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry.
The UK released its latest employment figures, which were better than anticipated, but were unable to underpin the pound. According to the Office for National Statistics, the official jobless rate remained unchanged from the previous 3.9% in the three months to May, while the claimant count change showed an unexpected decrease last month, as the number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 28.1K in June, against expectations of a 250K gain.
Tensions between the US and China have mounted, as the US government is considering a travel ban on Chinese communist party members, a move that for sure trigger retaliation from the world’s second-largest economy. In a world already hit by the economic pandemic, tensions between these two economies surely won’t help.
Coronavirus in the US: the country continues to report daily record cases. Colorado and Arkansas issue statewide requirements for people to wear masks in public, while there’s a rumor suggesting Texas will go into lockdown this Friday.
Gold lost the 1,800 level, settling around $1,795 a troy ounce, with buyers exhausted and discouraged by central banks’ on-hold stance. Crude oil prices continued to trade uneventfully, with WTI settling around $ 40.00 a barrel.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Biggest Twitter hack could be a good thing for Bitcoin, maybe
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.