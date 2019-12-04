Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 4:
Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact and the world's largest economies are also arguing about other topics such as human rights in Xinjiang. US lawmakers approved sanctions against officials in the Western province, and Beijing vowed to retaliate.
The US dollar has generally been on the back foot, also owing to the weak ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index on Monday. The calendar features the services PMI (see preview) and the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls (preview) – both also serving as hints toward Friday's jobs report. EUR/USD remains close to 1.11 and GBP/USD is flirting with 1.30.
UK elections: Fresh opinion polls have been showing a steady lead for the Conservatives on Labour of around ten points. Trump denied interest in the National Health Service, one of the hot topics in the elections. Markit's final Services PMI is set to confirm contraction in Britain's largest sector.
AUD/USD has retreated from the highs after third-quarter Gross Domestic Product disappointed with only 0.4%. An upward revision to second-quarter figures fails to cheer the Aussie.
USD/CAD has been trading around 1.33 ahead of the rate decision from the Bank of Canada. The BOC will likely leave its policy unchanged. See Bank of Canada Preview: Upbeat tone on investment may send C$ higher
Oil prices have been edging lower despite the Iraqi desire to agree on production cuts in the upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot with Bitcoin trading below $7,200.
More A China trade conversation with FXStreet senior analyst Joseph Trevisani
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout
EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions. The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data. A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.
Forex Today: Aussie downed by trade, growth concerns; Services PMIs in focus
Fresh US-China concerns over the Xinjiang human rights bill added to the ongoing trade deal uncertainty in the Asian session, as Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower. The risk tones remained broadly softer, as the safe-havens continued to find support.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.