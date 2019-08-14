Forex Today: Trade reprieve provides relief, German recession fears grow, UK inflation eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 14th:
- The mood remains positive amid signs of detente between China and the US. Beijing is reportedly sticking to the planned September trade talks in Washington. China fixed the yuan higher. USD/JPY holds onto its gains and so do commodity currencies. Gold has consolidated its losses while oil is stable on higher ground.
- On Tuesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer positively surprised markets by announcing that tariffs on some Chinese goods will be postponed from September to December. The White House's admission that the move is intended to help shoppers is an admission that levies do not only hurt China.
- The world's second-largest economy is already hurting. Industrial output rose by only 4.8% YoY – the slowest in over a decade. Retail sales also fell short of expectations.
- The Hong Kong airport has reopened after further chaos. The clash between pro-democracy protesters and the police has triggered concerns in the US and adds to trade-related tensions.
- The German economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter, as expected. Recession fears remain prevalent.
- Brexit: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond said that a hard Brexit would be a "betrayal of the 2016 referendum result" as rhetoric heats up.
- UK wage growth has accelerated to 3.7% while unemployment rose to 3.9%. The focus shifts to today's inflation report which is projected to show a minor deceleration.
- Cryptocurrencies have been extending their losses. The US-Sino trade reprieve and the announcement from Barclays that will stop working with Coinbase weigh on prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1150 after Germany reports contraction
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after Germany reported its economy squeezed in Q2, as expected. The US-Sino trade reprieve is soothing markets.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2050 amid Brexit uncertainty, ahead of CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, unable to recover. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond has said leaving without a deal would be a "betrayal." UK inflation numbers are set to drop.
USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment
USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive.
Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on
Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.
UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD
UK inflation has likely remained close to the BOE's 2% target in July. Sterling's recent slump will likely push future prices higher. GBP/USD may ignore any surprising rise amid Brexit concerns.