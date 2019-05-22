Forex Today: Trade pessimism, UK politics outlaw FOMC minutes, PMI in the spotlight

- Global trade environment remained downbeat thanks to on-going rift amid the US and China.
- The UK PM May’s Brexit proposal triggered a fresh threat to her position.
- PMIs and politics to become the key while looking forward.
With the growing trade tension between the world’s two largest economies and doubts over the UK PM May’s future leadership being in the limelight, Forex today remained largely risk-off during early Asian session on Thursday.
China’s refrain from announcing any retaliatory measures to the US signal to add five surveillance companies to the blacklist isn’t playing any major role in the eyes of the market players as the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced no Beijing visit for trade.
The UK political environment got much more eyeballs than any other news as Prime Minister Theresa May was under renewed pressure to resign as soon as early June. The reason could be her fresh Brexit proposal’s inability to please British lawmakers who are united against her.
Amid trade and politics, the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gained little attention even if policymakers held their “patience” intact and supported broader US Dollar (USD) strength.
Market sentiment was negatively affected as the global risk barometer 10-year treasury yield of the US slipped more than four basis points to 2.38%.
Wall Street also closed in red with Dow Jones at a loss of 100 points to -0.39%, S&P trimmed 0.28% and Nasdaq declined to 7,750 with -0.45% loss.
In addition to on-going political drama concerning the UK PM May’s departure and the US-China trade deal, not to forget tension between the US and Iran, investors might also follow purchasing manager index (PMI) numbers from Australia, Europe, and the US for fresh impulse.
Also, new home sales from the US and comments from a few FOMC members could add burden on market analysts to watch.
Key Notes
Wall Street ends the day modestly lower as trade conflict remains in focus
NZD/USD flashes fresh 2019 low as pessimism surrounding Antipodeans join strong USD
AUD/USD clings to sub-0.6900 area as trade negative news, lack of fresh catalysts in play
FOMC minutes: Patient approach to determining future adjustments to target range remains appropriate
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.