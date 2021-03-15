Forex Today: Slow start to a busy week

What you need to know on Tuesday, March 16:
Trading was dull at the beginning of the week, as investors await first-tier events taking place later in the week. The US will publish Retail Sales this Tuesday, while the Federal Reserve is having a monetary policy meeting next Wednesday.
Major pair held within familiar levels. The EUR and the GBP shed some ground vs the greenback, while commodity-linked currencies posted modest intraday advances. The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh 2021 high of 109.36 and settled a few pips below the level.
US Treasury yields maintained their strength, with the yield on the 10-year note reaching 1.639% to later settle around 1.60%.
Wall Street fell at the opening, but trimmed intraday losses ahead of the close, with the three major indexes finishing the day around their opening levels.
Crude oil prices fell and gold advanced, but both remained within limited ranges, ending the day with no significant changes.
More European countries have temporarily suspended the application of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Spain, Germany, Italy and France are among the latest to pause the use amid concerns of severe side effects, until further EMA guidance.
