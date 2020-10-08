Forex Today: Risk-on weighs down the greenback vs its rivals

Here is what you need to know for Friday, October 9:
Risk assets remained firm as optimism over additional fiscal support in the US resurfaced.
Wall Street advanced and crude prices surged, the dollar was back and forth as was gold while the commodity complex caught a bid.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence that she would be able to reach an agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
White House adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration would like to see "standalone" bills to provide additional unemployment assistance and extend the Paycheck Protection Program, but also told Fox News that the economic recovery did not depend on a stimulus deal.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, however, warned there remain "vast differences" between Democrats and Republicans regarding the size of a new round of fiscal aid.
Trump in an interview with Fox News said talks with Congress have restarted over further COVID-19 relief. Much to the contrary of the many observers, and McConnell, Trump said there is a good chance one could get done.
Gold pushed higher early in the session on the stimulus package hopes, weighing on the USD. The yellow metal subsequently hit USD1900/oz. However, reports suggesting the talks had once again broken down saw prices sell-off, reversing much of the gains on the day. The price moved between $1,900 and $1,882.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls testing bear's commitments at last resort resistance
The US dollar remains glued to the floor at a critical support structure, albeit stationed outside of the channel and potentially about to embark on a bullish wave to complete a 5-wave sequence:
The NZD/USD has shown resilience despite the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's dovish rhetoric.
NZD/USD enters Asia on the bid, bulls eye 0.6630
WTI, leading the commodity complex higher, CRB index highest levels for October at 151.34, prices rose sharply as another hurricane threatens to significantly disrupt output in the US.
''Hurricane Delta, currently a category 2 storm is expected to reach Louisiana on Friday. It was forced the shut-in of approximately 80% of production in the Gulf of Mexico, which equates to 1.5mb/d, analysts at ANZ bank explained ''
Top cryptocurrencies have been bid with Bitcoin spiking to print the highest level for October so far, at 10956.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.