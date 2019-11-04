Here is what you need to know Tuesday, November 5th:
- The greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the first half of the day but ended found demand on US trading hours, as Wall Street soared to all-time highs, boosting demand for the American currency.
- The EUR/USD pair eased within range on a resurgent dollar. Mrs Christine Lagarde participated in a public event, the first as head of the ECB, but she didn’t comment on monetary policy. Final EU Markit Manufacturing PMI were revised higher but stood barely above multi-year lows in October.
- Confidence prevailed that the US and China will be able to sign an agreement this month that would be the beginning of the end of the trade war. Also, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that he hopes enough progress has been made in trade negotiations with the Union to avoid tariffs on EU imported vehicles. The headlines were risk-on supportive.
- The USD/JPY surged amid a better perception of risk, holding at around 108.60 early in the Asians session.
- Cryptocurrencies woke up at the end of the day, with BTC/USD up to $9,500.00
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows sub-1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is lower in range, holding near October’s high but down a handful of pips daily basis, as the dollar extend its modest recovery across the board. EU data continue pointing to a steeper economic slowdown in Q4.
GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows
The GBP/USD pair accelerated its decline ahead of Wall Street’s close as the dollar gathered some demand on soaring Wall Street. Greenback still in corrective mode and far from bullish.
USD/JPY extends gains to the 108.50 area
The USD/JPY pair rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 108.50.
Gold is heading lower as stock continue to rally
Gold looks like it's stuck between a range between USD 1520 and around USD 1474 per ounce.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.