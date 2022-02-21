Forex Today: Risk mood improves to start the week, eyes on PMI data, geopolitics

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 21:
Escalating geopolitical tensions over the weekend with Russia and Belarus extending military drills in the eastern part of Ukraine caused markets to start the week on a cautious note. News of US President Joe Biden accepting to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, however, provided relief and allowed risk flows to return. US markets will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday. IHS Markit will publish the preliminary February Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Germany, the euro area and the UK. Market participants will keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well.
The White House confirmed that US President Biden will meet with Russian President Putin at the G7 summit on Thursday so long there is no invasion of Ukraine. This development seems to have revived optimism that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be resolved through diplomacy.
Nevertheless, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that Russia will be cut off from international financial markets and will be denied access to major export goods if it were to invade Ukraine. “The move to sanctions is so enormous and consequential that we know we must always give Russia a chance to return to diplomacy and the negotiating table,” von der Leyen added. Similarly, Reuters reported that the Biden administration prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that would bar US banks from processing transactions with Russian banks.
The US Dollar Index, which started the new week above 96.00, stays in the negative territory around 95.80, reflecting the negative impact of the improving market mood on the currency.
EUR/USD opened with a small bearish gap and edged lower toward 1.1300 before regaining its traction. The pair was last seen moving in a tight range above 1.1350.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3600 heading into the European session.
Gold registered impressive gains and climbed to multi-month highs above $1,900 last week with the precious metal finding demand as a safe-haven asset. XAU/USD has met heavy bearish pressure early Monday and retreated to the $1,890 area.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways near 115.00 despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The JPY is finding it difficult to find demand in the risk-positive market environment.
Bitcoin fell sharply and touched its lowest level in more than two weeks at $38,000. BTC/USD is staging a rebound early Monday but stays below $40,000. Ethereum closed the previous five trading days in the negative territory and fell below $2,600 for the first time since early February on Sunday. ETH/USD is up more than 4% on Monday, trading above $2,700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1350 on upbeat mood, EZ PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.1350, extending the rebound amiid a risk-on mood-led broad US dollar weakness. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, although Russian invasion risks persist. Eurozone PMIs, Fedspeak awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD bulls take charge above 1.3600 amid optimism for Russian diplomacy
GBP/USD is riding the risk-on-waves on prospects of diplomacy over an invasion of Ukraine. The cable is higher at the start of the week, penetrating into the 1.36 area after moving up from a low of 1.3583 to test the 1.3625 highs. Fed and BoE speakers are scheduled for the week ahead.
Gold revisits sub-$1,900 area as risk appetite improves
Gold remains on the back foot around $1,892, following a fresh run-up to refresh the eight-month high with $1,908. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s hope of Ukraine diplomacy amid fresh chatters over a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Dogecoin risks further falls as bears initiate takeover
Dogecoin price could be at risk of further decline as the sellers initiate a takeover. DOGE has presented a consolidation pattern and projected a 34% fall toward $0.091 if the canine-themed token slices below a critical level of support.
Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?
The Ukraine situation is clearly in a downward spiral, and seems more like an 85% probability of invasion at this point. Equity markets and Euro sit on the edge of a collapse that will be more profound than the market anticipates or is positioned for.