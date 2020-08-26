Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 26:
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
Risk-on takes a break: EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.18, GBP/USD is off the highs, and the safe-haven yen are gaining ground. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will be speaking on Thursday in what is described as a "consequential speech."
Powell may indicate some form of Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) – allowing prices to "catch up" and overheat to compensate for past weak inflation. Such looser policy, which is adverse for the dollar. However, the level of uncertainty is high.
Gold is on the back foot, trading around $1,920, amid fears the Fed will not deliver.
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure disappointed with a drop to 84.8 in August, indicating a more sluggish recovery. On the other hand, New Home Sales leaped above 900,000 annualized in July. The focus on Wednesday is July's Durable Goods Orders, which carry expectations for an extended recovery.
See Durable Goods Orders July Preview: There is some catching up to do
Coronavirus vaccine hopes remain elevated with the University of Cambridge set to receive funding from the British government. President Donald Trump's push toward a plasma treatment will probably hit a wall as it is yet to prove efficient. He will meet medical professionals late on Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases are surging in Europe, with Spain leading the increase. Governments are reluctant to slap new lockdowns, especially as cases are picked up earlier than in the first wave. The US case curve extends its downtrend, but deaths remain elevated.
Sino-American relations are at the backburner after negotiators from the world's largest economies reported satisfaction from the latest trade review.
WTI oil prices are on the rise as a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico is forcing the closure of refineries and production facilities in the region.
Cryptocurrencies are licking their wounds after falling on Tuesday with Bitcoin trading around $11,300, Ethereum capped below $400, and XRP below $0.28.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1915 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.