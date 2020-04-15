Forex Today: Returning to normal? Another storm is brewing, coronavirus figures, top-tier data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 15:
Markets are mixed in Asia and futures are pointing to a marginally lower open in the US after rallying on Tuesday. The dollar is edging up after coming under pressure beforehand. The economic calendar fills up on Wednesday.
Gold has been consolidating its gains, trading above $1,720 after nearing $1,750. The precious metal is moving alongside stocks rather than as a safe haven
The global number of COVID-19 cases is on the verge of crossing two million, and deaths are above 126,000. Several countries have reported lower numbers due to tot the Easter holidays. Figures released on Wednesday will already be clean of any distortions.
The International Monetary Fund released gloomy forecasts, including a global recession with a fall of 6% in output, including in the US. President Donald Trump announced he is withholding money from the World Health Organization due to alleged failings with coronavirus.
Back to normal?: Trump would like to see the reopening of the economy immediately, at least in some states. Goldman Sachs' congestion figures for China are showing a gradual return to normal. Denmark is reopening some schools after Spain and Italy have also eased some restrictions amid moderation in infections and deaths. The UK government is set to decide on three additional weeks of lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues recovering in Chequers.
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.26 despite the Office of Budget Responsibility's (OBR) scenario for a plunge of 35% in economic output in the second quarter and 13% for the full year.
The Australian dollar is on the back foot after the Westpac Consumer Sentiment figure plunged by 17.7% in April.
US Retail Sales for March are projected to show a plunge of 8% in the headline and 4.8% in core sales, reflecting the beginning of coronavirus lockdowns. The figures will likely show an increase in food consumption and a drop in everything else.
See Retail Sales Preview: Can consumers stare down unemployment?
The Bank of Canada is projected to leave the interest rate unchanged at 0.25% after several emergency rate cuts related to the crisis. The announcement is not accompanied by a media lockup, potentially triggering more volatility. Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Carolyn Wilkins are set to speak to the press later on.
See BoC Preview: On hold but keeping its powder dry in its full-year forecast, 1.36s-1.5050s FX playbook
The Canadian dollar has stabilized around 1.39 as oil prices remain on the back foot. WTI is grinding toward $20 after OPEC announced a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels per day – probably insufficient to match falling demand. US oil inventories are awaited.
Late in the day, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book will shed light on the state of the economy in various regions. It may also provide hints toward the next Fed decision.
See Beige Book Preview: Back to the future
Cryptocurrencies are trading calmly, with Bitcoin hovering just below $7,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from two-week highs, but holds above 50-day MA
EUR/USD has retreated from overnight highs near 1.0990. Optimism that the coronavirus crisis has peaked is supportive of risk assets and gains in EUR/USD. On the data front, the focus is on Italy's inflation figure and the US monthly retail sales.
GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak with eyes on Brexit/coronavirus news
GBP/USD steps back from the five-week top of 1.2648. The US Dollar consolidates losses amid hopes of the early restart of some US states. The EU-UK Brexit negotiators will discuss a future timetable for talks. Focus on US data, virus updates.
Federal Reserve Beige Book Preview: Back to the future in March
The six weeks between the emergency Fed meeting on March 15 and the scheduled April FOMC will be remembered as some of the most eventful in the economic history of the US, comparable to the financial crash of 2008 and the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Gold bulls probe near seven-year top amid US dollar pullback, risk-off
Gold prices ease from the highest since October 2012. The US dollar recovers the latest losses, Treasury yields, stock futures are down. IMF forecasts the global slowdown, ETFs keep piling amid risk-off.
WTI: On the back foot below weekly falling trendline
Having failed to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Asia, WTI stays under pressure around $20.50 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. March-end low appears nearby on the bears’ radar. Buyers will look for entry beyond 200-HMA.