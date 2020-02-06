Forex Today: Preparing for Nonfarm Payrolls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 7th:
- The American dollar surged to fresh 2020 highs against the EUR and the GBP. The shared currency got affected by worse than expected German data, as Factory Orders plummeted in December. The Pound was hurt by a NIESR report suggesting limited economic growth in the UK. EUR/USD and GBP/USD consolidate losses ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report.
- USD/JPY pair pressures the 110.00 figure as equities continued to advance. Coronavirus concerns seem to have eased, despite the outbreak continues.
- The OPEC+ proposed a 600,000 bpd oil output cut will start immediately and continue until June if agreed by all members. Crude oil prices ended the day little changed.
- Gold prices advanced for a second consecutive day but remain in the red for the week, amid persistent demand for high-yielding assets.
- AUD/USD easing ahead of Lowe, RBA Minutes.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying $10,000 return
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
