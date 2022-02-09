What you need to know on Thursday, February 10:
Easing government bond yields weighed on the American dollar, which anyway ended the day mixed across the FX board.
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note stands at around 1.93%, down from its weekly peak at 1.97%.
The GBP/USD pair is unchanged on a daily basis trading at around 1.3525, while the EUR/USD pivots around 1.1430. Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers, as AUD/USD trades in the 0.7180 price zone, while USD/CAD fell to 1.2670. BOC’s Governor Tiff Macklem spoke in the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and highlighted the role of supply-chain issues on higher inflation. He said he was confident issues may soon recede, although the current truckers’ conflict may add to disruptions.
Gold peaked at $1,835.81 a troy ounce, ending the day nearby. Crude oil prices ended the day little changed, with WTI trading at $89.40 a barrel.
The White House warned about soaring inflation, one day ahead of the release of the January Consumer Price Index.
Global indexes closed in the green, with Wall Street posting substantial gains amid a bounce in the tech sector and solid earnings reports.
