What you need to take care of on Thursday, November 17:
The American Dollar gathered some strength in the last trading session of the day, ending the day mixed across the FX board. The greenback benefited from a worsening sentiment following Tuesday’s developments in the Ukraine-Russia war, but also from some fresh macroeconomic news.
Former President Donald Trump announced he will seek another term in the office, launching his Presidential run for 2024. The news came as no surprise, but still lifted concerns amid his views on the US relationship with China and other polemic issues.
Donald Trump is seeking another term in office, hoping to become the first US president in 130 years to stage a comeback after being rejected by voters. Also, Republicans are close to winning control of the House of Representatives, adding 8 seats to a total of 217, just one short of the total needed to create a majority.
The United Kingdom published the annualized Consumer Prices Index, which came in at 11.1% in October when compared to 10.1% in the previous month, the highest reading in over four decades.
US Treasury yields reflect renewed growth-related concerns. The yield on the 2-year note is marginally higher, at 4.37%, while the 10-year note pays 3.70%, down roughly 9 bps on the day. The US published an upbeat Retail Sales report, which rose by 1.3% MoM in October, better than anticipated. The figure sent stocks down amid speculation inflation may resume its advance, forcing the US Federal Reserve to maintain the aggressive tightening path. The same reason backed yields gain at the shorter end of the curve.
Additionally, central banks’ officials are back on the wires. European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said that the ECB would continue with policy normalisation and continue with the restrictive monetary policy, although Governing Council member Ignazio Visco added that reasons for a less aggressive ECB approach is gaining ground.
Across the pond, US Federal Reserve (Fed) Kansas President Esther George said the Fed should slow the pace of rate increases, noting that an economic contraction may be necessary to bring the services sector inflation down.
Finally, tensions arose in China as the country keeps reporting increased coronavirus contagions. Regional lockdowns spread across the country and even triggered protests in the streets, likely worsening the situation.
Wall Street spent the day in the red, following the lead of its overseas counterparts. Losses, however, have been limited.
Australia will publish October employment figures on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 15,000 new job positions in the month, while the unemployment rate is foreseen to tick higher, to 3.6% from the current 3.5%.
The EURUSD pair trades at around 1.0370, while GBPUSD is stable around 1.1890. Commodity-linked currencies suffered the most, with AUDUSD down to the 0.6720 region and USDCAD trading at 1.3230. There was little action around safe-haven currencies, with USDCHF and USDJPY confined to tight intraday ranges and settling at 0.9440 and 139.60, respectively.
Gold consolidated gains and held within familiar levels, now trading at around $1,773 a troy ounce, while crude oil prices edged lower, with the barrel of WTI changing hands at $85.50.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD nears 0.6700 ahead of Australian employment data
A worsening market mood weighed on global stocks, dragging AUDUSD alongside. The pair remains depressed ahead of the release of Australian employment figures, expected to show the economy added 15,000 new job positions in October.
EURUSD seesaws below 1.0400, as risk-off flows support the greenback
The EURUSD pair trades around 1.0390, struggling to regain the 1.0400 threshold. Upbeat US Retail Sales surprisingly revived inflation and growth-related concerns, sending Wall Street into the red.
Gold consolidating gains, $1,800 still in the cards
Gold struggles to extend its gains but holds near its weekly high of $1,786.46. XAUUSD spent the day within a limited range, despite a souring market mood. Global stock markets traded in the red reflecting the downbeat sentiment, the latter triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and NATO.
LINK Price: Sell-off in the cards as crypto lending platform Genesis suspends withdrawals
LINK is barely holding onto support at $6.00 as the effects of the FTX crisis continue punching holes in an already battered crypto market. Fear is also spreading amid forecasts of the crypto winter stretching to the end of 2023.
Is the resilient consumer a problem for the Fed?
Retail sales increased again in October with support across stores types, particularly autos and gas stations. Despite the apparent endurance, consumers are struggling to keep up the pace. Last time credit card borrowing was growing like it is now, we were heading into the 2008-2009 recession.