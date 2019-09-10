Forex Today: optimism bent but didn’t break

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 11th:
- Dull trading continued among majors, amid the absence of first-tier data and the wait-and-see stance ahead of the ECB meeting this Thursday, the main event of the week.
- Risk sentiment was mixed, with appetite for riskier assets fading but safe-haven ones extending their declines. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 1.72%. Wall Street closed in the red, although with the major indexes off their daily lows.
- Germany announced the 2020 Budget, and the FM Olaf Scholz made some comments afterward, noting that the budget will tackle great challenges, including the global trade dispute, adding that German’s fiscal position is solid. The EUR/USD pair lacked motivation, stuck around 1.1050.
- The Pound was underpinned by upbeat UK employment data, with the ILO unemployment rate decreasing to 3.8% in the three months to July, as wages in the same period increased by 3.8% and 4.0% excluding and including bonus respectively.
- In the Brexit front, the UK Parliament enacted a law to block a no-deal Brexit, before the Parliament got suspended until October 14. British PM Johnson crossed the wires during US trading hours, repeating that the government is working “very hard” to get a deal with the EU but noted that they will come out without a deal if it's "absolutely necessary.”
- Chinese Premier Li said that he hopes that trade talks will make progress.
- Crude oil prices advanced but were unable to hold on to gains, helping the cross to bounce ahead of Wall Street’s close, retreating sharply with news coming from the US. President Donald Trump announced that he asked national security adviser John Bolton to resign as the national security adviser, amid disagreeing strongly with many of his suggestions. The news cooled fears over a conflict in the Middle East.
- Gold extended its decline sub-1,500 signaling easing demand for safe-haven assets.
- Cryptocurrencies fell ahead of the close, with BTC breaking below 10,000.
