Forex Today: Non-Farm Payrolls set to fire up markets, trade talks in trouble

After a sleepy US-holiday session, the US Non-Farm Payrolls report is set to rock markets.

Real expectations are lower than official ones after weak data.

The US and China are reportedly at odds as trade talks resume.

Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot after rising beforehand.

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 5th, European session:

- Comatose markets amid the US holiday will likely make way to choppy price action when the US Non-Farm Payrolls report will be released amid thinner trading volume.

- June NFP: expectations stand at 160K jobs gained in June while the "whisper number" is 120K after weak ADP NFP, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and more. Wages are projected to rise by 0.3% MoM and 3.2% YoY, better than in May.

- Canada is expected to report a modest increase in jobs after several months of upbeat employment growth.

- Global bond yields are on the back foot with the German 10-year bund yield temporarily breaching -0.40% – the European Central Bank's deposit rate. Christine Lagarde's nomination to lead the ECB has contributed to the move.

- Trade: China reportedly insists that all punitive tariffs and sanctions against Huawei will be removed. The world's second-largest economy may withhold purchases of US agricultural goods.

- UK politics: Boris Johnson vows to keep the UK's unity amid criticism. Johnson and Hunt continue battling for the leadership of the country.

- Bitcoin has retreated toward $11,000 and other cryptocurrencies have also dropped.

