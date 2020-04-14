Forex Today: Mood kept improving, dollar suffered

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 15th:
- A better than expected Chinese Trade Balance spurred risk-appetite this Tuesday that extended throughout the day. The macroeconomic calendar was scarce in other major economies. The dollar was the worst performer once again.
- Continued improvement in coronavirus-related numbers, mainly from Europe, underpinned the sentiment. Nevertheless, most lock-downs have been extended into early May. Hopes that economies will slowly resume activity don’t grant an economic recovery in the foreseeable future.
- The EUR/USD pair approached 1.1000 while the GBP/USD pair re-took the 1.2600 level, and it was all about dollar’s weakness.
- Commodities were once again the stars of the day. Gold soared to levels last seen in October 2012, with the troy ounce reaching $1,747.45.
- Crude oil prices resumed their declines, with the US benchmark, WTI, nearing $20.00 a barrel amid absent demand with the world paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as the dollar’s negative rout continues
The greenback remains the weakest amid a better market mood, spurred by upbeat Chinese data and flattening coronavirus-related curves, mainly in Europe.
Aussie rally to be challenged by Australian employment data
AUD/USD retains gains above 0.6400 underpinned by rallying equities and gold, this last at fresh multi-year highs. Australian economy expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break above $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Ripple has decided to add new features to its Xpring solution that would make the entire blockchain more efficient to be used by clients. This is going to help the way in which financial companies send and receive transactions through the XRP Ledger.
Gold Price Analysis: No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals
Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth.