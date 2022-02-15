Forex Today: Mood improves but markets are not yet out of the woods

What you need to know on Wednesday, February 16:
The market mood improved on Tuesday as market players rushed to price in a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tensions after the Russian Minister of Defense announced that some of the troops at the border would return to their bases.
Nevertheless, comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin released during the American afternoon were not that encouraging. Putin said that he is not satisfied with assurances that Ukraine will not become a NATO member in the near future and wants the issue to be settled right now or soon through a negotiating process.
Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Moscow undergoing diplomatic talks. A key gas line from Russia to Germany may come out of order in the event of a war. Finally, UK PM Boris Johnson noted Russia is giving mixed signals and continues preparation to respond to a Russian invasion.
Financial markets maintained the upbeat tone through the European and American sessions, and indexes in both continents posted substantial gains. Wall Street, however, retreated from intraday highs ahead of the close.
Demand for the dollar receded, but its decline was partially offset by renewed strength in government bond yields. The US 10-year Treasury note yielded as much as 2.05% on Tuesday.
The EUR/USD pair settled in the 1.1350 region, while the GBP/USD hovers around 1.3540. The AUD/USD pair recovered to 0.7150, while USD/CAD trades in the 1.2730 price zone.
Commodities gave up, with gold plummeting to the current $1,850 area. Crude oil prices shed a good bunch of their recent gains, with WTI currently trading at around $91.60 a barrel.
The focus now shifts to US Retail Sales and FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto forms higher lows, begin new bull market
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1350 as investors await Fed news
The EUR/USD pair bounced with the better market mood, although gains were partially offset by stronger US government bond yields providing support to the greenback. US Retail Sales and FOMC Meeting Minutes coming up next.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold's corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40
Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Putin. XAU is in a corrective decline and could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level.
Crypto forms higher lows, begin new bull market
Bitcoin price sees bulls swallow up the entire trading range of the past eight days. Ethereum price hits $3,000 and extends the intraday bull rally above $3,100. XRP price prepares for launch to hit $1.00.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.