Forex Today: Markets to pause until Thursday post-Chinese data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31st:
- Most markets will be closed this Tuesday, although the US ones will open.
- Dollar’s bearish route continued, with EUR/USD and AUD/USD reaching multi-month highs. The GBP/USD pair also advanced, recovering the 1.3100 figure, although Pound’s rally was limited by concerns about a hard-Brexit.
- News agencies are reporting that Chinese trade negotiator, Liu He, will lead a trade delegation to Washington next Saturday, likely to sign the phase one agreement.
- US indexes were sharply down, despite encouraging US data, amid profit-taking ahead of the year-end.
- Commodities seesawed between gains and losses, with gold ending the day unchanged and oil marginally lower.
- Cryptocurrencies continued shedding ground, although at a slow pace, also affected by thin holiday trading.
- China will release this Tuesday the official December PMI.
