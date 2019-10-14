Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 14:
- Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods. The US will refrain from slapping new tariffs scheduled for Tuesday. However, levies set for mid-December are still on the cards. The safe-haven yen is recovering some of its losses and commodity currencies are on the back foot.
- Brexit: Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an agreement. The UK prefers having Northern Ireland (NI) in two customs regimes while the EU prefers its original idea for keeping NI within the EU's customs union. GBP/USD is falling this morning after leaping on Thursday and on Friday. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and some Brexit-supporters are wary that Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded too much. Intense negotiations continue in Brussels ahead of the EU Summit beginning on Thursday. The UK parliament returns today with the Queen's Speech.
- The Turkish lira is under fresh pressure as the Kurds invited Assad's Syrian regime. Moreover, the EU and the US are considering sanctions on Turkey's following its incursion into northern Syria. Russia is also involved in trying to calm tensions.
- Chinese trade figures have shown larger-than-expected drops in both exports and imports – adding to concerns about global growth. Trade with the US has fallen by double-digits.
- The economic calendar is light today with holidays in Japan, Canada, and the US set to result in lower trading volume.
- Cryptocurrencies are trading within the same ranges seen last week. Bitcoin hovers around $8,300. The Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has sued Telegram for its crypto project.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD slips below 1.26 as Brexit talks drag
GBP/USD has kicked off the new week with a drop below 1.26 as Brexit optimism fades. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.