Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 22:
After several days of gains, global stocks are on the back foot and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground, especially against commodity currencies. Concerns about travel limits in Europe, an extension of Britain's lockdown into the summer, and also restrictions in Hong Kong are weighing on sentiment.
President Joe Biden presented his pandemic plan, which aims to treat coronavirus as a national emergency and aims to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days. Critics say the immunization plan is unambitious. Biden will deliver a speech on the economy late in the day amid Republican reservation on some parts of his $1.9 billion stimulus deal.
Gold is off the highs amid concerns that the president's relief package will not be fully materialized. XAU/USD pared some of its inauguration-related gains.
Bitcoin plunged below $30,000 and rebounded above that level as volatility grows. Cryptocurrencies have been receiving more attention from a broader community of investors in the past weeks, following BTC's ascent.
The European Central Bank left its policy unchanged and seemed marginally more optimistic. However, President Christine Lagarde later urged caution, sending the euro back down from a short-lived move higher. Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indexes are set to show a growing divide between growth in the manufacturing sector and a struggling services sector.
GBP/USD is off 1.37 amid the souring mood and amid the disappointing UK Retail Sales, which advanced by only 0.3% in December. Britain's COVID-19 cases are falling and the vaccination campaign continues at full speed. UK preliminary PMIs for January are on the docket.
Australian Retail Sales figures for December disappointed with a drop of 4.2%, pushing AUD/USD lower.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2150 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2150, as the US dollar bounce gathers pace amid souring market mood. Markit´s preliminary PMIs for January are set to show a robust manufacturing sector and struggling services one. The ECB stood pat but sounded more upbeat on the economy.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3700 after the UK Retail Sales missed expectations with 0.3% MoM in December. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid downbeat market mood also weighs on the spot. UK Prelim PMIs awaited.
Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850
Gold extends previous day’s pullback to retest 50-day SMA, weekly support line. The yellow metal refreshed two-week high the previous day but failed to cross a 21-day SMA. Bearish MACD, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor sellers.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop
The dollar index defends key support as risk rally stalls. The greenback's broader trend remains bearish as Fed taper unlikely anytime soon. A renewed rally in US Treasury yields could complicate matters for the dollar bears.