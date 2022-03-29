Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 29:
Wall Street's main indexes ended up closing the first day of the week in positive territory and the greenback lost some interest. The US Dollar Index is consolidating its recent gains near 99.00 early Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively quiet below 2.5% after reaching a multi-year high of 2.55% on Monday. Later in the day, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and January Housing Price Index will be featured in the US economic docket.
The market mood remains relatively upbeat heading into the European session with US stock index futures rising 0.2%. Earlier in the day, China's Shanghai city announced that they will roll out economic policies to help firms through the latest coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, China Securities Times said the People's Bank of China was expected to lower the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) soon. Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Russia was no longer going to demand Ukraine be "denazified" in the upcoming negotiations.
EUR/USD fell below 1.1000 on Monday but closed the day virtually unchanged slightly below that level. The pair is moving sideways early Tuesday.
GBP/USD lost more than 100 pips on Monday and was last seen fluctuating in a tight range near 1.3100. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Bailey noted that they were beginning to see evidence of a slowdown in growth. Commenting on the May rate decision, "the situation is very volatile," Bailey said.
USD/JPY surged to a multi-year high of 125.11 on Monday on the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to conduct unlimited fixed-rate purchase operations for the 10-year Japanese government bonds. During the Asian session, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that they are closely watching market moods to avoid negative JPY weakness. USD/JPY is trading in negative territory around the mid-123.00s heading into the European session.
Gold fell sharply on Monday amid rising US T-bond yields but seems to have steadied above $1,920 early Tuesday.
Bitcoin managed to build on the previous week's rally and registered gains for the seventh straight day on Monday. As of writing, BTC/USD was up nearly 1% at around $47,500. Ethereum preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in more than two months near $3,400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, awaits Ukraine peace talk news
EUR/USD holds steady in a tight range below 1.1000 the figure. The US dollar regains poise amid an uptick in the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. The main focus is on the Ukraine crisis and forthcoming peace talks that start up again on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.3100
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3100, as bears take a breather amid a cautiously optimistic market and the renewed US dollar demand. BOE Governor Bailey said Monday that the situation is very volatile when asked about a May rate hike. Ukraine updates, US data eyed.
Gold surrenders gains as yields rebound on mixed markets
Gold has surrendered its all intraday gains and is preparing to turn bearish. Gold prices are likely to display a bearish open rejection-reverse day. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have turned positive after a weak opening on Tuesday.
Breaking: Terra's LUNA price hits new all-time high as it aims for $122
Terra's native token LUNA has re-entered price discovery mode after breaking out from a symmetrical triangle that developed on its daily chart. LUNA price hit a new all-time high of $106.43.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: How much inflation can Americans tolerate? Premium
American consumers are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the economy as ever-rising inflation erodes family income.