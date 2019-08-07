Forex Today: Kiwi dumped on RBNZ’s surprise 50 bps rate cut; German data on tap

The Asian traders remained jittery this Wednesday, as a weaker Yuan setting by the Chinese central bank combined with an aggressive RBNZ rate cut sent the risk sentiment into a tailspin, against the backdrop of escalating US-China trade worries.

The Kiwi collapsed to the lowest since January 2016 near 0.6380 region on RBNZ’s stunning 50 bps rate cut and Governor Orr’s talks about negative rates. The Aussie dollar also came under heavy selling pressure and crashed to a decade low below the 0.67 handle, as the RBNZ easing bias bolstered RBA rate cuts bets. New Zealand’s government bond yields hit record lows while Treasury yields also crashed amid a currency war brewing up.

The T-yields sell-off and negative US equity futures collaborated the latest declines in the USD/JPY pair to 105.95 lows. The USD/CNY cross resumed the upbeat momentum and headed back towards the decade highs of 7.0605. Meanwhile, both EUR/USD and the Cable stuck to its recent trading range amid a broadly weaker US dollar and ahead of the key German Industrial Production data.

Among the commodities, gold entered a consolidative phase, having reached the highest levels since April 15, 2013, at $ 1490.15. Both crude benchmarks faded the overnight bullish API data-led bounce and stabilized ahead of the European open.

We have a data-light European calendar for the second straight session, with the German Industrial Production data, due at 0600 GMT, to headline, especially after fresh signs of growth in the German manufacturing sector, as seen on Tuesday. From the UK docket, the Halifax House Prices data will drop in 0730 GMT, which is likely to have virtually no impact on the GBP markets, as Brexit/ UK political developments and will continue to remain the main market driver.

Also, in focus remains the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision (at 0900 GMT) and its impact on the Indian Rupee, as the country battles with an economic slowdown, despite three straight rate cuts delivered by the RBI.

In the NA session, the Canadian Ivey PMI and Energy Information Agency (EIA) Crude Stocks data will hog the limelight amid a lack of fresh first-tier macro releases from the US. The speech by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) official Bullock will be closely eyed after the bigger-than-expected RBNZ rate cut.

