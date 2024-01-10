Forex Today: Investors’ optimism kept the Dollar depressed ahead of US CPI

The improvement in sentiment surrounding the risk-linked galaxy weighed on the greenback and sponsored a corrective knee-jerk in the USD Index (DXY) amidst increasing prudence ahead of the release of key US CPI on Thursday. Early in the Asian trading hours, the Australian Trade Balance results will take centre stage, seconded by flash prints of the Japanese Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 11:
Renewed selling pressure hurt the dollar against the backdrop of muted US yields and steady expectation ahead of US CPI. Other than US inflation, usual weekly Initial Claims should also grab attention on Thursday.
Looking at US stocks markets, the three major stock indices edged higher amidst solid performance of tech megacaps and the broad-based upbeat mood in the risk appetite trends.
EUR/USD took advantage of the selling pressure in the greenback and revisited the 1.0970 zone, or two-day highs, in tandem with higher German yields and despite speculation of several rate cuts by the ECB this year.
GBP/USD remained in the upper end of the weekly range well north of the 1.2700 hurdle bolstered by investors’ preference for the riskier assets. There was no news from the testimony by BoE Governor A. Bailey before the Parliament.
The firm tone in the risk-associated space sponsored further selling in the Japanese yen and encouraged USD/JPY to advance to weekly highs and flirt with the so-far yearly peaks in levels just shy of 146.00 the figure.
AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s marked pullback and regained some upside traction, although a convincing breakout of the 0.6700 hurdle remained elusive. Lower-than-expected inflation figures in Oz also seems to have propped up the view of a pause by the RBA at its next event in February.
The modest sell-off in the dollar weighed on USD/CAD, prompting the pair to partially reverse the weekly advance, leaving a decent resistance around the 1.3400 region.
Both Gold and Silver grinded lower and revisited the lower end of the so-far yearly range prior to the release of US inflation on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
