Forex Today: Investors cheer stimulus and vaccine hopes, Nonfarm Payrolls hints eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 3:
Markets are cheering prospects of robust US stimulus, impressive earnings from tech companies, and upbeat vaccine news. The US dollar is holding its ground as higher yields offset diminished safe-haven flows. Hints toward the Nonfarm Payrolls and additional vaccine and political headlines are eyed
US stimulus: While President Joe Biden continues talks with Republicans, Senate Democrats have advanced the White House's original $1.9 trillion bill using the reconciliation process. It is still unclear Congress will have the votes for the full package or if a compromise will still be reached down the road. Nevertheless, stocks are rising bond are sold off. The decline in Treasury yields is underpinning the dollar's rise.
US data: ADP's jobs report is set to show a minor gain in private-sector jobs in January after printing a loss in December. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index carries expectations for a minor slowdown, albeit from higher levels.
See
- ADP Employment Change January Preview: A return to hiring?
- Purchasing Managers' Index January Services Preview: No reason to pull back now
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon, the online retail behemoth. The news came alongside record earnings for the firm and impressive ones for Alphabet, Google's parent company, as well and both figures helped to boost shares.
GameStop, the poster child of the recent short-squeeze battle between retail traders and hedge funds, has tumbled by over 60% to close below $100. Other shares highlighted on WallStreetBets are also on the back foot but to varying degrees. Here is FXStreet's new equities hub
Vaccines: AstraZeneca said that spacing its two COVID-19 jabs three months apart increases the efficacy to 82%, vindicating the UK's approach and also providing hope for the EU which has ordered a large number of doses. Studies of Russia's Sputnik V immunization showed a high efficacy rate of 92%. In Israel, the world's leader in vaccinations, severe illness and hospitalizations are falling amid the over 60, which were first to receive the jabs.
Europe: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reportedly taken responsibility for the bloc's debacle over vaccines, especially related to the border on Ireland. Fears of a double-dip recession weigh on the euro.
Mario Draghi, former President of the European Central Bank, may return as Prime Minister of Italy. The renowned technocrat is set to meet the nation's president and try to form a government after current PM Giuseppe Conte failed to muster a majority. EUR/USD remains close to 1.20 ahead of final Services PMIs.
WTI Crude Oil prices are on the rise as hopes for growing demand and high compliance from OPEC+ members are in play.
Cryptocurrencies are advancing with Ethereum standing out. Vitalik Buterin's brainchild has hit a new all-time high above $1,500 and Dogecoin is also of high interest. More DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.
Silver sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will host top stablecoin while prices prepare for liftoff
Stellar network utility has been on the rise. Its recent collaboration with Samsung to expand the blockchain ecosystem experience made headlines while the $5 million investment with wallet provider Abra is set to enable the protocol to provide banking services.
Gamestop (GME) settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
The shares in Gamestop (GME) stalled their brief recovery stint into Tuesday’s closing, as the stocks suffered a 60% decline on a daily basis. The shares of the mid-sized video game retailer lost another 5.50% in the post-market trading.
US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top
US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 91.05 while reversing the early Asian losses ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the greenback gauge stays near the two-month top flashed the previous day.